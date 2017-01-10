Army Releases 1,250 Boko Haram Suspects
Not more than 1,25o Boko Haram suspects has been released the Nigerian Army after they were cleared of any ties with the terrorist group. This was contained in a statement released on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State by Brigadier-General Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 division of the Nigerian Army. According to him, the …
