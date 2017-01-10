Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army Releases 1,250 Boko Haram Suspects

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Not more than 1,25o Boko Haram suspects has been released the Nigerian Army after they were cleared of any ties with the terrorist group. This was contained in a statement released on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State by Brigadier-General Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 division of the Nigerian Army. According to him, the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Army Releases 1,250 Boko Haram Suspects appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.