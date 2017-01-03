Army repels Boko Haram attack in Adamawa
Soldiers on Tuesday repelled an early morning attack by fleeing Boko Haram insurgents on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security operatives in the areas. He lauded the efforts of security agencies and local […]
