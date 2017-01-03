Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army repels Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram

Soldiers on Tuesday repelled an early morning attack by fleeing Boko Haram insurgents on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security operatives in the areas. He lauded the efforts of security agencies and local […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Army repels Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.