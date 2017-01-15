Army Rescues 58 From Boko Haram

Troops operating in the North-East have rescued 58 people abducted by terrorists in the last two days, including 35 women and 23 children. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Sunday that the victims were rescued during raids carried out by 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade …

