Army Rescues 58 From Boko Haram
Troops operating in the North-East have rescued 58 people abducted by terrorists in the last two days, including 35 women and 23 children. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Sunday that the victims were rescued during raids carried out by 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade …
