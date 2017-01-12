Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army sues Premium Times as medium warns Buratai to withdraw ‘threats

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Buratai

The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over alleged false, subversive and malicious publications against the person of the Chief of Army Staffn Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Army sues Premium Times as medium warns Buratai to withdraw ‘threats

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.