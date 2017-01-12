Army sues Premium Times as medium warns Buratai to withdraw ‘threats
The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over alleged false, subversive and malicious publications against the person of the Chief of Army Staffn Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, […]
