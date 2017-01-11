El-Rufai lauds Nigerian army, request for more army formations – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
El-Rufai lauds Nigerian army, request for more army formations
Vanguard
Abuja – Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has lauded the timely intervention of the Nigerian Army in bringing the insecurity in Southern Kaduna under control. The governor made the remark on Wednesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.
Nigerian Army takes Premium Times to court (pics)
Army sues Premium Times over publication
Army to train Immigration personnel on border patrol, others
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG