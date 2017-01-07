Army to launch ‘Operation Accord’ over farmers, herdsmen clash
The Nigerian Military has confirmed it is set to launch “Operation Accord”, which is aimed at ending the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country. This was announced by the Director of Information, Officer of the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar in Warri, Delta State. “Anytime from now, it will become operationalised […]
