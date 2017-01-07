Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army to launch ‘Operation Accord’ over farmers, herdsmen clash

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

0101army-troop

The Nigerian Military has confirmed it is set to launch “Operation Accord”, which is aimed at ending the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country. This was announced by the Director of Information, Officer of the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar in Warri, Delta State. “Anytime from now, it will become operationalised […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Army to launch ‘Operation Accord’ over farmers, herdsmen clash

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.