Army to Launch “Operation Accord” to End Attacks by Herdsmen

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

The Acting Director of Information, Defence headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, says the Army has concluded plans to launch “Operation Accord” to check illegalities of herdsmen. Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri, Delta on Friday. He said that the operation would be a mitigating instrument […]

