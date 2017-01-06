Army to Launch “Operation Accord” to End Attacks by Herdsmen

The Acting Director of Information, Defence headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, says the Army has concluded plans to launch “Operation Accord” to check illegalities of herdsmen. Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri, Delta on Friday. He said that the operation would be a mitigating instrument […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

