Army vows to fish out killers of colonel in Ibadan

The Nigerian Army has vowed to track down killers of the erstwhile Commandant, Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan, Col. Anthony Okeyim.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Col. Timothy Antigha, for 2 Division yesterday, the army said it would do everything possible to fish out Okeyim killers as it works in conjunction with the police and the Department of State Services.

The division assured that the joint investigation “would not be concluded until the perpetrators of the crime are identified and brought to justice.”

The division also revealed that the autopsy conducted on the deceased showed that the late senior officer died as a result of intracranial pressure arising from fracture of the skull.

The division said: “Any other stories connected with this case that is being spread by certain faceless individuals are false, diversionary and aimed at derailing the ongoing investigation.”

Col. Okeyim was murdered in the premises of Command Secondary School Apata Ibadan on December 12, last year. The division in conjunction with the Oyo State Police Command and the Department of State Services in Oyo State commenced investigation into the incident.

Col. Antigha said the investigation was still ongoing, adding that appreciable progress has been made.

The post Army vows to fish out killers of colonel in Ibadan appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

