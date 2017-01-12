Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arrested ‘Dog Leash’ Club Owner, Pretty Mike Issues Statement

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the arrest of a Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ by the Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode for putting women on dog leash, the club owner has issued a statement regarding his behavior. Recall that Pretty Mike made two controversial outings in which he was pictured holding two women…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Arrested ‘Dog Leash’ Club Owner, Pretty Mike Issues Statement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.