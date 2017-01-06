Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal and Chelsea have a secret transfer window truce pact which fans have no clue about – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Arsenal and Chelsea have a secret transfer window truce pact which fans have no clue about
Mirror.co.uk
THE transfer window can be a cut throat business and there is no love lost between Premier League rivals when it comes to major signings. Gazumping, tapping-up, underhand deals and mega contracts. All is fair in love and war when it comes to getting
Javier Hernandez could leave Bayer Leverkusen for just £21.4mDaily Star
Pep Guardiola is no fraud and if you don't get that then you don't know squat – MARTIN SAMUELDaily Mail
Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening360Nobs.com
Daily Post Nigeria –The Sport Review –The National –Complete Sports Nigeria
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.