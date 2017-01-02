Arsenal And Leicester City Send Scouts To Watch Oghenekaro Etebo – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Arsenal And Leicester City Send Scouts To Watch Oghenekaro Etebo
360Nobs.com
Arsenal and Leicester are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Nigerian striker Oghenekaro Etebo, according to The Sun. Reports claims that both teams sent scouts to take a look at the 21-year-old midfielder play for Portuguese side Feirense …
Arsenal transfer news: Feirense's Oghenekaro Etebo scouted
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG