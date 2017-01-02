Arsenal And Leicester City Send Scouts To Watch Oghenekaro Etebo

Arsenal and Leicester are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Nigerian striker Oghenekaro Etebo, according to The Sun.

Reports claims that both teams sent scouts to take a look at the 21-year-old midfielder play for Portuguese side Feirense against Porto on Thursday.

Etebo has been compared to Paul Pogba and won African Football’s Most Promising Talent award in 2015 before impressing for Nigeria last summer at the Rio Olympics.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is wasting no time in a bid to bolster his squad to avoid an unexpected relegation dogfight.

The Foxes are set to splash the cash on midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Genk having had an £18million deal accepted.

Etebo has become a regular in the Portuguese side in recent weeks, but has scored just once this season.

The 21-year-old has played mostly on the left wing this season, but can play in midfield or the opposite wing.

Arsenal eyes watched Etebo play 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Porto last Thursday.

Etebo first caught the attentions of Arsenal during the summer when he became the first player in 44 years to score four goals in an Olympic fixture.

The attacker inspired Nigeria to a 5-4 win over Japan at Rio with Monaco and Atalanta also interested in securing the youngster’s signature.

Etebo is under contract with Feirense until the summer of 2018.

