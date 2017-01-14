Arsenal Leap Into Top Four; Banish Away-Game Blues

Arsenal returned to the top four with a handsome victory at Swansea City, consigning Paul Clement to a demoralising defeat in his first Premier League game in charge of the hosts. Having initially been frustrated by their opponents, the Gunners led at half-time thanks to Olivier Giroud’s powerful, close-range finish. Alex Iwobi’s strike looped in…

