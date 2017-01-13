Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mesut Özil has talent to deliver more for Arsenal, says Arsène Wenger – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mesut Özil has talent to deliver more for Arsenal, says Arsène Wenger
The Guardian
Mesut Özil has just 18 months left on his Arsenal contract and there has been much speculation about his future. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images. Paul MacInnes. Friday 13 January 2017 17.30 EST Last modified on Friday 13 …
Swansea vs Arsenal: Arsene Wenger tells Mesut Ozil to score more goals to fulfill his potentialThe Independent
Arsenal's style attracts top players better than me – Arsene WengerESPN FC
Arsene Wenger demands contract rebel Mesut Ozil to do this more for ArsenalExpress.co.uk
Vanguard –Daily Post Nigeria –BBC News –Evening Standard
all 204 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.