Arsenal Pip Crystal Palace 2-0
A spectacular overhead kick from Olivier Giroud and a second goal from Nigerian striker, Alex Iwobi handed Sam Allardyce his first loss as Crystal Palace manager. The result sees Arsenal move into third position in what is a very tough looking Premier League table. With Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United winning their games, the Gunners …
