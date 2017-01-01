Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal Pip Crystal Palace 2-0

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A spectacular overhead kick from Olivier Giroud and a second goal from Nigerian striker, Alex Iwobi handed Sam Allardyce his first loss as Crystal Palace manager. The result sees Arsenal move into third position in what is a very tough looking Premier League table. With Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United winning their games, the Gunners …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Arsenal Pip Crystal Palace 2-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.