Arsenal Put Four Past Pl Strugllers Swansea City

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for the visitors before own goals from Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton and an Alexis Sanchez strike sealed the victory Arsenal put pressure on their fellow Premier League title challengers as they secured a 4-0 victory against Swansea City on Saturday. Paul Clement, who took over as Swans head coach …

