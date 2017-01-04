Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal stop Iwobi from Glo-CAF award

Officials of English Premier League (EPL) side, Arsenal, have stopped Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Alex Iwobi, from attending Thursday’s Glo-CAF Player of the Year awards in Abuja because of club commitment.

The 20-year-old is listed for the Young Player of the Year award alongside Eric Ayiah (Ghana) and Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire).

“Alex (Iwobi) is not coming for the CAF award tomorrow,” the player’s uncle, Emmanuel Okocha, told allnigeriasoccer.com.

