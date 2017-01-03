Arsenal target Draxler joins PSG
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Wolfsburg forward Julian Draxler in a £34m deal. The Germany international have been on Arsene Wenger’s wishlist since his playing days at Schalke subsequently joined Wolfsburgh 18 months ago, before agreeing a four-year deal with the French champions on Tuesday. “For the first time in my career, I am going to […]
