Arsenal target Draxler joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Wolfsburg forward Julian Draxler in a £34m deal. The Germany international have been on Arsene Wenger’s wishlist since his playing days at Schalke subsequently joined Wolfsburgh 18 months ago, before agreeing a four-year deal with the French champions on Tuesday. “For the first time in my career, I am going to […]

The post Arsenal target Draxler joins PSG appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

