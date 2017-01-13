Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal teenager get Nations Cup call-up

Arsenal’s Algerian midfielder, Ismaeil Bennacer, has been called up to play in the African Nations Cup finals after a knee injury ruled Saipher Taider out of the tournament, the country’s football federation said on Friday. The 19-year-old Bennacer won his first cap for Algeria last year in Nations Cup qualification and has yet to make…

