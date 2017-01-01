Arsenal To Offer Jack Wilshere A New Contract Before Deadline Day

Jack Wilshere will be offered a new contract at Arsenal after impressing on loan at Bournemouth.

The Sun on Sunday suggests the midfielder will be offered £100,000 per week.

The Om-loan midfielder had been seriously hampered by as string of injuries at Arsenal but since moving to the south coast has excelled under Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

According to the report, Arsenal will offer Wilshere a new contract by the end of the month.

Wilshere, 24, will remain at Bournemouth until the end of the season before returning to north London to fight for his place in Wenger’s XI.

Jack enjoyed a loan spell at Bolton earlier in his career in a bid to up his physicality in the Premier League.

The post Arsenal To Offer Jack Wilshere A New Contract Before Deadline Day appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

