Arsenal Transfer News : Arsene Wenger Interested In Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, says the Daily Express.

The Frenchman is also reportedly a target for the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Juventus.

The former Stoke and Blackburn man is a tough-tackling presence in central midfield.

Arsenal will lose Mohamed Elneny to the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, and Wenger is keen to bolster his midfield options.

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe since joining Sevilla from Stoke in a £7m deal in 2015.

He helped the La Liga outfit win the Europa League in his first season in Spain and was also named in UEFA’s Europa League squad of the season.

N’Zonzi, who also played for Blackburn in the top flight, can expect to double his wages by landing a deal worth around £125,000-a-week.

