Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal transfer news: Olivier Giroud Laurent Koscielny Francis Coquelin contract details – Daily Star

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Arsenal transfer news: Olivier Giroud Laurent Koscielny Francis Coquelin contract details
Daily Star
The striker revealed earlier this week that he was close to signing an extension with the club. He's been left on the sidelines for much of this season, with Alexis Sanchez preferred up front in a central striking role. But Giroud has grabbed his
Laurent Koscielny: This is the real reason I signed a new deal at ArsenalExpress.co.uk
Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin sign new dealsESPN FC
Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin renew Arsenal dealsgulfnews.com
NAIJ.COM –Daily Mail –The Guardian –Eurosport.co.uk
all 63 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.