Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez Admits to Tax Fraud While in Spanish
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has admitted to tax fraud in Spain totalling almost €1m, committed in 2012 and 2013 while he was playing for Barcelona in La Liga. Appearing via video link in the Barcelona court, Sport report that the Gunners star gave his admission in a statement which took no more than a couple …
The post Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez Admits to Tax Fraud While in Spanish appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG