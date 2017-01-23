Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger Charged to Court over Verbal Abuse and Pushing During Burnley Game

The Football Association in England on Monday charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with verbal abuse and pushing during Sunday’s English Premier League game against Burnley. Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win. He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a penalty kick given to Burnley in […]

