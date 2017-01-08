Arsenal’s Bid For Belotti Rejected

According to Torino’s sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi, the club has rejected a bid from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti.

The director also stated the Serie A club have no intention of selling the forward. However, Arsenal said no bid has been made for the Italian who has scored 17 goals in 21 appearances for both club and country.

The 23-year-old joined Torino from Palermo in 2015 and has a contract with the club till 2021.

When asked about a bid from Arsenal, Petrachi told Sky in Italy: “We received and refused a €65m (£56m) offer from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, but it does not reflect the value of the player.

“Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we’ll see what happens.

“We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he’s worth more than they have offered.”

