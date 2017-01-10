Arsenal’s Dan Crowley Joins Go Ahead Eagles On Loan

Arsenal youngster Dan Crowley has joined Go Ahead Eagles on loan until the end of the season, the club have announced.

The 19-year-old will switch to the Eredivisie side after spending the first half of the campaign with League One Oxford United, where he made 11 appearances and scored three goals.

Crowley has become the second Premier League youngster to make the move to Holland so far in this January window.

Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella moved to Go Ahead Eagles in a loan move last week in the hope of gaining vital first-team experience.

