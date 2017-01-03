Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil Ruled Out of Tonight’s Clash With Bournemouth
Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil will miss the Gunners’ trip to Bournemouth after failing to recover from illness. The German international missed Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, and the Mirror report Ozil will not feature in Tuesday’s encounter with Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth. Ozil’s absence could present Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a …
