Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil Ruled Out of Tonight’s Clash With Bournemouth

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil will miss the Gunners’ trip to Bournemouth after failing to recover from illness. The German international missed Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, and the Mirror report Ozil will not feature in Tuesday’s encounter with Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth. Ozil’s absence could present Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a …

