Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal Don’t Need Dimitri Payet

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has ruled out a move for wantaway West Ham forward Dimitri Payet.

“I don’t need Payet because we have so many creative players,” he said. “I rate Payet as a player, of course, but it’s not an area where we are looking for some players.

“No. We have many players offensively who can play in this position. You are interested by the quality of the player but there needs to be a need as well, and we have no need in this domain.”

The futures of attacking players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez remain uncertain, however, with both players in the final 18 months of their contracts.

Wenger has insisted they will not be sold even if the two superstars, who have 21 goals between them this season, fail to agree extensions.

