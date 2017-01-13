Arsene Wenger Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Swansea Clash

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will be fit to face Swansea in the Premier League this weekend. The manager revealed in his pre-match press conference that the German international has returned to training and is now match fit. Wenger also revealed that Francis Coquelin and Hector Bellerin are both still out with knocks …

The post Arsene Wenger Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Swansea Clash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

