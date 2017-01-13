Pages Navigation Menu

Arsene Wenger Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Swansea Clash

Jan 13, 2017

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will be fit to face Swansea in the Premier League this weekend. The manager revealed in his pre-match press conference that the German international has returned to training and is now match fit. Wenger also revealed that Francis Coquelin and Hector Bellerin are both still out with knocks …

