Arsene Wenger Reveals He Has No Plans Of Signing New Players In January

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that he is happy with the quality of his Arsenal squad and currently has no desire to bring in any new additions during the January transfer window.

Arsenal have got their season back on track over the past week by claiming back-to-back wins, leaving them third in the table and nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players since the summer, including the likes of Ross Barkley, Julian Brandt and Franck Kessie, but Wenger does not expect to delve into the winter window and will instead attempt to get some of his stricken players back up to full speed.

“Nothing planned at the moment,” he told BBC Sport after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday evening. “You look at the players we missed today – no [Santi] Cazorla and [Mesut] Ozil, we hope to get them back. [Danny] Welbeck is coming back – we have a big squad.”

The post Arsene Wenger Reveals He Has No Plans Of Signing New Players In January appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

