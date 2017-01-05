Arsene Wenger Talks About His New Signing Cohen Bramall

Arsene Wenger has backed new Arsenal signing Cohen Bramall to follow in the footsteps of former left-back Ashley Cole.

The 20-year-old left-back arrives at the Emirates in a £40,000 deal from the non-league outfit.

It caps a quite incredible rise for Cohen Bramall, who had been on trial in north London.

Here, exciting new website football.london take a look at the youngsters stunning journey to the top.

“It sounds crass to say this is a dream come true for Cohen but it clearly is,” Bramall’s agent Dan Chapman said.

“We love playing a part in helping a young man, who was working full-time in the Bentley factory until made redundant recently, whilst playing for Hednesford as well, become a professional footballer and now have – if he grabs his opportunity – a fabulous career ahead of him.”

It was revealed on Tuesday that both Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday had been keeping tabs on Bramall over the last few months, but Chapman confirmed that only Arsenal agreed terms with Hednesford.

“Many clubs watched him and one or two had advanced levels of interest in him. But only Arsenal agreed terms with Hednesford that led to us and the player being granted permission to explore the move.

“Cohen Bramall has signed for us,” Wenger told Bein Sports.

“He’s an exceptional physical talent. I don’t think he’s ready, today, to play in Premier League but he has similarities to a young Ashley Cole.”

