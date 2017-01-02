Artistes dazzle at church’s first anniversary – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Artistes dazzle at church's first anniversary

Artistes dazzle at church's first anniversary
Diverse up and coming artistes dazzled guests with gospel music at the first anniversary celebration of The Breath of Life youth church, located at Obanikoro Estate, Somolu, Lagos. Among those who performed at the event was gospel singer, Orjiifeanyi

