Artistes dazzle at church’s first anniversary

Diverse up and coming artistes dazzled guests with gospel music at the first anniversary celebration of The Breath of Life youth church, located at Obanikoro Estate, Somolu, Lagos.

Among those who performed at the event was gospel singer, Orjiifeanyi Henry, aka, Herrisoul, who was a back-up for Pastor Gabriel Eziashi at the last Experience. Others are Incredibles Dance Group; Boluwatife Tanimomo aka Mc Tife and Anibobo, a comedian. The church choir also thrilled guests.

Welcoming guests to the event, Youth Pastor, Temitope Odebiyi, said that the church aims to raise leaders, by bringing young people together under an atmosphere where they can be challenged and inspired to reach their ultimate potential in life.

“The church builds youths and helps them to think outside the box to become entrepreneurs,” she said.

“We equip them with relevant skills that will enable them contribute meaningfully to the society. We raise Godly youths who can make a difference in the world. We bring them together in the right atmosphere to see that their strength is harnessed to do something profitable for themselves and the society at large.”

Pastor, Breath of Life Ministry, Pastor Samson Jedafe, added that the youth church was set up to make the reality of Christ to burn I the heart of the youths.

He also urged youths to focus on Jesus and avoid the distraction from social media and songs that do not preach the gospel of Jesus Christ.

