Artistes line up for Ushbebe’s Ya Dadi 7 – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Artistes line up for Ushbebe's Ya Dadi 7
The Nation Newspaper
Cashing in on the successes recorded in the previous editions, celebrated comedian, Justice Nuagbe, aka Ushbebe, has concluded plans to hold the seventh edition of his signature show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live. Tagged Ya Dadi 7, the show, which …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG