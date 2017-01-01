Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Artistes that may rule 2017 – The Punch

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Artistes that may rule 2017
The Punch
The music business is not a science. You may not be able to accurately predict the artistes that will hug the limelight, which one will sell out shows, or go platinum. There have been several cases of talented artistes who seemed to have all it takes
5 things upcoming Nigerian artistes take for granted (Part 1)Premium Times
Home Opinion Opinion: 2017 goals | This is how the Nigerian music industry should…YNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.