Arts promotion will fast track Nigeria’s economy, says Byron – Guardian

Arts promotion will fast track Nigeria's economy, says Byron
An afro-jazz musician, Sina Fagbenro, better known as “Byron” on Thursday, said that the youths should be given a chance to advance the country's economic growth through arts. He said there were boundless opportunities in “music, theatre, film, dance …
