Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

As America And The World Wait For Trump

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

By Folu Olamiti Few days from now Donald Trump will step into the White House as the 45th American President. The Americans are in fever pitch anticipation waiting for a man whose conduct, so far, has been contrary to the norm. Trump is a novelty in American politics, nay the world.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.