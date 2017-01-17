As America And The World Wait For Trump
By Folu Olamiti Few days from now Donald Trump will step into the White House as the 45th American President. The Americans are in fever pitch anticipation waiting for a man whose conduct, so far, has been contrary to the norm. Trump is a novelty in American politics, nay the world.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG