As Barack Obama Prepares to Leave the White House, Here are 8 Reasons Why We’ll Miss Him | Photos
In a matter of hours, 44th and first Black President of the United States of America, Barack Obama will be leaving office after 8 years in office. Here are eight reasons why we’ll miss him. 1. He loves the elderly 2. Jokes with his staff 3. He’ll probably give Michael Jordan a run for his […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG