As FG Tackles Southern Kaduna Crisis

In this report, ISAIAH BENJAMIN looks at the various arguments by all the warring parties and efforts by the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders at finding lasting solutions to the recurring crisis and consequent killings that has bedevilled southern part of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State has been in the news in the last few months for a number of reasons, many of them far from cheery. Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas in the Southern part of the state have been embroiled in violence, most of them allegedly perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen.

While some claim it to be reprisals for alleged killings carried out by natives, the natives allege that the herdsmen are ben on taking over their lands to graze their cattle. The herdsmen, on their part, argue that the natives kill them and rustle their cattle for grazing on their lands.

Southern Kaduna is predominantly made up of people of the Christian faith and, to this end, the general consensus is that the attacks allegedly visited upon them by the Fulani herdsmen is an attempt to drive them off their lands and Islamise the area.

However, more objective schools of thought insist that such thinking by the natives is far from the truth, suggesting that the attacks were borne out of the refusal is that which has to do with grazing. In that opinion, the violence resulted from the natives’ refusal of the herdsmen to graze on their lands. The herdsmen feel and think otherwise; hence, the friction.

As the attacks and reprisals continue unabated, the increasing notion amongst the Southern Kaduna natives is that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the administration of Nasir El-Rufai in the state are rarely doing enough to protect them against their attackers.

But contrary to concerns raised, the President, over the past week, gave instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring violence.

Indeed, sequel to the president’s directive, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in the area to assess the situation first hand

In a statement signed by the president’s media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in addition to conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has also been stationed.

Good enough, as at the time of this report, the Nigerian army was in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area including aerial surveillance.

Reflectively, lots of lives have been lost in the ensuing melee, but, back in December 2016, following attacks and counter attacks, the state government thought it wise to impose a 24-hour curfew in the affected local government area. Sadly, while the curfew was in place, the killers attacked Goska Community in Jema’a local government area on Christmas eve, an area which was part of the local government with restricted movement.

Part of the efforts at addressing the situation was the deployment of security personnel to the troubled local government areas apparently to forestall law and order and prevent further attacks, but, in spite of the presence of these personnel and the 24-hour curfew, the attacks never abated.

The recent attack may have prompted the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, to visit the area, to acquire first-hand information on the crisis.

While in the area, the traditional ruler, Tum Nikyob of Kaninkon Chiefdom in Jema’a local government, Mallam Tanko Tete, told the GOC that: “Our youths are fed up with the destruction of farmlands by the Fulani herdsmen. They farm, but Fulani herdsmen don’t allow them enjoy fruit of their labour.

“The perception is that, government is behind the Fulani herdsmen, because they are never caught. I don’t believe them, but there is mistrust, because there is a wide-spread belief that the government is supporting the herdsmen.

“Some of the Fulani people told our youths that President Muhammadu Buhari will give them more arms. So, there is a belief that, anytime a helicopter flies around here, they have come to supply arms to the Fulanis. That is why the youths are thinking the government is not ready to defend them,” said the traditional ruler.

The Fulani communities, on the other hand, have their own story to tell. At Dan Goma, a Fulani community bordering the attacked Goska, they averred that the locals have a plan to displace them, having lived there for over 500 years, driven by the false allegation that their farmlands were being destroyed.

A community leader, Woje Dan-Goma, said the natives want to drive them off the land they have occupied for hundreds of years because of a precious stone – nickel – which was discovered in their community some time back. Since then, Goska people have schemed to displace Dan-Goma in order to take over their land.

“They know the Fulani people they have misunderstandings with, who must have possibly be responsible for the attacks on their village. They are fully aware that we are not responsible for the attacks, but, because they are already angry with us over the discovery of nickel on our land, they have been looking for opportunities to displace us, because they see us as a weaker community.

“Even before the attack on their village, Goska people have been trying to starve us. They stop people who come to sell food for us in our village. Just two days ago, they bought all the bread they needed from the distributor that brings bread for us and turned back the vehicle,” he said.

The attacks and reprisals has generated several comments and condemnation from spirited individuals, organisations, religious and political groups all geared towards finding a lasting solution to the recurring crisis and killings in the area.

Lives have been lost and the blame game has begun, but one thing is clear; the governments at both state and federal levels are doing all within their constitutional powers to address the situation, some, especially, those from the affected areas, feel that these such efforts are not good enough.

Clearly, there is need to for everyone to sheath their swords. If these communities have lived side-by-side for hundreds of years, what must have gone wrong to bring about the rancour?

It is on record that the previous administrations in the state, particularly those of the late Governor Patrick Yakowa and Ramalan Yero, made frantic efforts towards finding lasting solutions to the crisis in the area, with little success. The current administration, led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, decided to build on their efforts, though, sadly, some of these efforts have been grossly misunderstood by natives of the area.

Foreseeing this, upon assumption of office, he set up a peace and reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of a worthy, led by one of the illustrious sons of the affected area, Lieutenant-General Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd), to look into the remote causes of the crisis and recommend measures to address the situation.

Following the report of the committee, the governor disclosed in an interview that some of the aggrieved Fulani herdsmen were traced to countries like Niger, Chad and other neighbouring countries, where they were courted and reasoned with to sue for peace and, in some cases, compensated financially – for those who were aggrieved and suffered loss.

“For Southern Kaduna, we didn’t understand what was going on and we decided to set up a committee under Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd) to find out what was going on there. What was established was that the root of the problem has a history, starting from the 2011 post-election violence.

“Fulani herdsmen from across Africa bring their cattle down towards the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria. The moment the rain starts around March, April, they start moving them up to go back to their various communities and countries.

“Unfortunately, it was when they were moving up with their cattle across Southern Kaduna that the elections of 2011 took place and the crisis trapped some of them from Niger, Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Senegal. Fulanis are in 14 African countries and they traverse this country with the cattle.

“So many of these people (the foreign Fulanis) were killed and their cattle lost. They organised themselves and came back to revenge. So, a lot of what was happening in Southern Kaduna was actually from outside Nigeria. We got a hint that the late Governor Patrick Yakowa got this information and sent someone to go round some of these Fulani communities. Of course, after he died, the whole thing stopped. That is what we inherited. But the Agwai committee established that and we took certain steps.

“We got a group of people that were going round trying to trace some of these people in Cameroon, Niger republic and so on to tell them that there is a new governor who is Fulani like them and has no problem paying compensations for lives lost and he is begging them to stop killing.

“In most of the communities, once that appeal was made to them, they said they have forgiven. There are one or two that asked for monetary compensations. They said they have forgiven the death of human beings, but want compensation for cattle. We said no problem, and we paid some. As recently as two weeks ago, the team went to Niger Republic to attend an annual gathering of Fulanis, with a message from me,” he said.

Worried by the attacks, loss of lives and properties, the governor conducted the State Security Council (SSC) meeting in the area, disclosing talks with the Federal Government to establish military formations in Southern Kaduna.

Another measure put in place to address the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue. These representatives unveiled a Peace Apology Billboard in Samaru-Kataf, apologising to each other for their part in crisis. The non-governmental organisations, who trained representatives, who proved instrumental to the restoration of peace in once-troubled Plateau State, would be instrumental to doing same in Southern Kaduna.

The centre’s boss, Alice Nderitu, believes that Nigeria, as the leader of the black nation, ought to set example for other African countries on peaceful co-existence.

She suggested that, as part of efforts to restore peace in Southern Kaduna, churches and mosques destroyed during previous crises should be re-built, as leaving them in the state which the violence left them would give rise to negative, devastating impression on the minds of growing children and young people.

Towards that end, the governor announced a donation of N100m to support the rebuilding of damaged churches and mosques, saying, his government has drafted a bill to set up the Kaduna State Peace Commission, in fulfilment of the promises he made in 2015.

In his speech entitled ‘Apology, Forgiveness, Key to Peace’ the governor said that the commission would enable inclusion of all citizens on plans for peaceful co-existence of the people in the state.

“In recognition of the vital importance of showing concrete manifestations of peace, the government has decided to support civic efforts to rebuild damaged churches and mosques with a seed fund of N100m.

“The challenge of achieving peace and justice is a complex process that requires imagination, wide consultations, technical support, research and time. I have promised you change. I will not be derailed from the legacy of peace that Southern Kaduna deserves from my generation.

“This state belongs to everyone that has chosen to make it home. Let us respect each other, abide by the law, do our duty to uphold harmony and firmly reject division and violence! Today we are here to launch a Public Apology Billboard, as we grief over the lives sadly taken in the recent violence in the Godogodo chiefdom. Why, our children ask, are we able to discuss peace for decades but not find it on the ground?

“Now, 29 ethnic communities of Southern Kaduna present a Public Apology Billboard to us. These people represented their communities at the dialogues that resulted in the Kafanchan Peace Declaration. They were sent to represent their communities by their leaders, after community-wide consultations were carried out. Their input and contributions to peace in Southern Kaduna have been crucial. Allow me to opine that leaders are not born, neither are they made.

“They are summoned by circumstances and whoever steps forth and provides a solution becomes a leader. These men and women who have given us the public apology billboard saw one of our problems as the lack of peace. They have stepped forward and began providing solutions. They have decided to own their peace as communities. These people are leaders.

“These group of resilient leaders drawn from different religions and ideologies have now been joined by many more, ordinary citizens, who are now going around Southern Kaduna, seeking the buy in of traditional elders, community and religious leaders, women, youth and the civil society to never again indulge in violence,” the governor said.

With the recent attacks and reprisals, it is obvious that the aims and objectives of such peace declarations may have been defeated.

Again, there was curfew in place and there was an attack, so, obviously, the curfew may, also, not be the solution. It is, therefore, my candid opinion that warring parties forgive each other, eschewing bitterness, sheathing their swords, accepting and abiding by all the reconciliatory moves by the government, traditional, religious leaders and spirited individuals. These may come handy in ending the recurring and unwarranted killings of persons, perhaps, not involved in the crisis from the very onset, as well as destruction of live and property.

The natives of the area must learn to accept the Fulani herdsmen with whom they have lived together for years and the Fulani herdsmen, on their part, must equally respect the natives, desist from destroying their farmlands while grazing their cattle and, above all, they must genuinely agree to be each other’s keeper.

Political leaders and umbrella bodies should also avoid playing blame games and utterances capable of escalating the crisis, but, instead, use every available opportunity to admonish their people on the need to ensure peaceful co-existence.

Government, on its part, should also do all within its powers to feel the pains of the affected people and, in addition to whatever is being done now, take more proactive measures to ensure a lasting solution to the crises. Living in peace is not an option but a deliberate choice that should be made by all and sundry and doing all that is required to achieve it.

