As In Gambia, As In RCCG?

By Ebun-olu Adegboruwa The emerging trends of events in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rccg, in the past 24 hours, is beginning to give cause for serious concern. Very recently, elections were held in The Gambia and the opposition was declared the winner. The incumbent President called to congratulate the winner and conceded defeat.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

