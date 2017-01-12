As JAMB Tackles Admission’s Bottlenecks

All issues concerning admission into tertiary institutions across the country seem to have been put to rest with the consensual adoption of a cut-off mark for admission. WINIFRED OGBEBO reports

It was at the policy meeting comprising the heads of regulatory bodies in the education sector, such as National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) that a decision of 180 as the 2016 national cut-off mark for admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions was reached.

With the resolution, the Minister of State for Education, Prof Anthony Gozie Anwukah threw his weight behind the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) decision to abolish the uniform cut-off marks for admission into all tertiary institutions in the country, maintaining that the current policy lacks fairness, equity and logic. He said he was in full support of the decision of JAMB to introduce discriminatory cut-off marks for admissions into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

After a marathon meeting with chief executive officers under the ministry in Abuja, the minister said it did not make any sense subjecting candidates who are seeking admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to the same cut-off marks when the durations and contents of their courses are radically different.

He directed JAMB to consult widely with relevant stakeholders to come up with new and separate cut-off marks for admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education which would take effect in the next academic session – 2017/2018. He, however, restated that the responsibility for admission into tertiary institutions rests solely with the senate or the academic boards of such institutions. In the case of universities, Anwukah said “senate admits, senate graduates, full stop”.

Many institutions, though part of the decision, have, however, expressed concern over their inability to effect this cut-off mark, saying they are finding it difficult to fill a reasonable percentage of their quota with strict application of the rule.

A large number of institutions, particularly the budding ones, have applied for a waiver to enable them admit candidates, who, in some instances, scored below 180 marks. For some, this may sound unreasonable with the largely false impression that a large percentage of those who score above 180 and are qualified for admission cannot find any placement in the higher institutions.

JAMB’s registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede said these institutions have a point, otherwise, some of them, whether public or privately-owned might soon begin to wobble or even close shop. “This will be counter-productive and even defeat the government policy of expansion of access to higher education and manpower development.

“As a board, we have studied the trend of admissions and have come up with a finding that hardly do the institutions collectively fill their quota annually. Indeed, in some cases, up to 50 percent of approved quota is wasted particularly by upright institutions which do not circumvent the rule.

“Unfortunately, a large number of institutions flagrantly disregarded the cut-off and many other policies yet they found a way to eventually regularize the illegal admissions through corrupt process,” he said.

Oloyode pointed out that the fact that 1.5 million candidates sat for JAMB did not translate to 1.5 million qualifying for admission, explaining that only those with the requisite 180 cut-off marks could be considered for admission, adding even out of those who make 180, a significant number might not have five credits required for varsity admission.

He decried the situation where candidates are required to produce credit in mathematics for them to be admitted to read Law, English or French, describing such requirements as unnecessary bottlenecks.

The professor argued that no one needs a credit in mathematics to read law, English or French in the United Kingdom or France, where we copied our system from, maintaining that what we need is to increase the carriage capacity of varsities in those courses and not to create irrelevant obstacles.

The JAMB boss said the best senior advocates of Nigeria (SAN) today might not necessarily have passed mathematics; neither could the English or French professors in our varsities have had mathematics.

Meanwhile, Oloyede revealed that shortly before his assumption of office, 12 officials of JAMB who had conspired with officials of some institutions to abuse the regularisation process were dismissed from service, with the board insisting on total recovery of millions of naira involved in the deal.

He said,“The few institutions which are yet to pay the imposed penalty towards the recovery of diverted funds should realize that no amount of lobby or even blackmail will prevent the sanction under a federal government that has zero tolerance for corruption.

“As a board, we have collated the requests from the various senates and academic boards and have made your pleas known to appropriate authorities.

“In addition, we have re-opened the portal for change of institutions and courses so that institutions and candidates can legitimately without any need for regularisation effect change of courses at the point of entry rather than NYSC-inspired regularisation with attendant abuse. I have given a personal and official assurance to NYSC that all abuse/loopholes have been blocked.

“Meanwhile, the modalities for the 2016 admissions were clearly addressed at the meetings at Bayero University, Kano and Baze University, Abuja. I will only reiterate that in whatever we do at this meeting, we should know that we are all answerable to our decisions and actions if not here, but in the hereafter. Let us therefore ensure fairness, justice, equity and good conscience in our panel activities.

The JAMB registrar urged tertiary institutions to consciously ensure national spread in their decisions in line with the universality and plurality outlook expected of a tertiary institution.

He warned institutions that are yet to update their requirements for the 2017 brochure to urgently do so and in doing this, they should state in clear terms, requirements and waivers as may be applicable, saying, “a situation where the goal post is shifted at the middle of the game will not be acceptable any longer”. He welcomed the newly licensed universities/institutions to the fold and assured them of maximum cooperation.

This is even as the minister has ordered JAMB to publish in full, the list of unutilized admission slots into all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education on a course by course basis at the end of the first leg of admission process to enable students and or parents take full advantage of existing admission vacancies in institutions where such vacancies exist.

This according to him will prevent a situation where some institutions have more than the number of students they need, while others can hardly fill their quota.

The minister advised parents not to keep their wards at home for the simple reason that they have not gained admission into an institution or course of their choice, explaining that it is better to have their children in school while they await admission into their school and courses of choice.

