As Obama Bows Out

Mr Barack Hussein Obama, is on his way out of the Oval Office of the White House, the seat of the government of the United States of America as the 44th President of that country that prides itself as the greatest nation on earth.

Obama made history as the first African- American to be the presidential candidate of a major party. He won two consecutive terms to cement that record. He came into office at a time the world was in turmoil not that it has abated now. But then, Americans were enmeshed in shooting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. He assumed office at a time the nation’s economy was struggling to get over a recession imposed on it by the militarist administration of George Bush which took its toll also on the world economy. At the time Obama was sworn in, unemployment levels were so high.

During his first two years in office, Obama signed into law economic stimulus legislation in response to the Great Recession in the form of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and the Tax Relief, Unemployment Insurance Reauthorisation, and Job Creation Act. Other major domestic initiatives in his first term included the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, often referred to as “Obamacare”.

In foreign policy, Obama ended the United States military involvement in the Iraq War, increased U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan, signed the New START arms control treaty with Russia, ordered U.S. military involvement in Libya in opposition to Muammar Gaddafi, and ordered the military operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. The decision on Libya cost US the life of its Ambassador and some embassy staff

Obama championed a climate change agenda putting his best foot forward as America led with clean energy at home and strong diplomacy around the world with an epoch-making visit to that country’s Achilles Heels – Cuba. In August, the U.S. reopened its embassy in Cuba, the first symbolic step to normalising relations between the two countries and the first time the American flag will be flown in Havana in 54 years. It is worthy of note that the diplomatic show stopper happened while Fidel Castro was alive though he had his reservations about his brother, Raul’s acquiescing to that peace deal brokered by the Vatican.

This and his decision to make a nuclear deal with Iran once described as a rogue state proved that in foreign relations and diplomacy, only permanent interests count. Six world powers, including the United States, struck a landmark nuclear deal with Iran. And in the months after, despite staunch Republican objection and underplaying the fears and anxieties of Israel, the deal survived a vote in Congress. Obama was convinced that forging such a strong deal with Iran has the potentials to stop her from obtaining a nuclear weapon as the world watched Iran dismantle centrifuges that enrich uranium.

After the horrors of 9/11, Obama ensured that US did not face the threat of outside terrorists’ acts. In his eight years in office, he showed commendable commitment to efforts to degrade terrorism by making sure no external attacks were recorded even though the US had to contain with home grown terrorism as exemplified by the shootings at San Bernardino, California and the Gay Club in Orlando Florida.

One of the dark spots in the Obama legacy, in our view, is the legalisation of same-sex marriage. Love won, he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark 5-4 decision that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry. “No matter who you are, here in America, you’re free to marry the person you love because the freedom to marry is now the law in all 50 states.”

Obama is leaving behind many unresolved issues like the carnage in Syria, the upsurge of Russia in international politics and the ISIL factor in Middle East affairs. Under the Presidency of Obama, Israel was abandoned at the United Nations for the first time as US failed to, surprisingly, veto a motion against that beleaguered country.

However, in our opinion, it is obvious to most discerning analysts that Obama left golden footsteps in the sands of time in American and, indeed, world affairs. We are certain that history and that greatest judge, posterity, will be kind to him in their assessment of his role in the affairs of man in those momentous eight years.

