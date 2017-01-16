Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

As recession bites harder, another Nigerian bank allegedly sacks 400 workers – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
As recession bites harder, another Nigerian bank allegedly sacks 400 workers
NAIJ.COM
… – Heritage Bank has reportedly embarked on mass retrenchment of staff as a result of the economic recession, according to NAN. – The mass sack has also been reportedly creating fears among the remaining staff. – The sack is also expected to affect
Heritage Bank sacks 400 staffVanguard
'400' Heritage Bank staff sacked, more heads to rollTheCable
Heritage Bank sacks 400The Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.