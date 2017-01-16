As We Mark January 15

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, yet again, yesterday, January 15, held activities to mark the remembrance of their fallen comrades-in-arm. The theme of this year’s event ‘appreciating the resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces’ is instructive, as it brings to the fore the sacrifice these men and women of valour made in the service of fatherland. They paid the supreme price to preserve the country’s honour and dignity. The theme also provides an opportunity for all of us, not just the men and women in uniform, to reflect and appreciate those sacrifices and the impact they made in the course of nation building.

Much as the ongoing war against insurgency in parts of the North East geopolitical zone gives the nation a practical demonstration of what it takes to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, especially for the younger generation that read it in books and assume they are mere academic threatises aimed at serving didactic purposes, we must not forget that many fell in so many battles that were intended to showcase the military prowess of the Nigerian state to the outside world.

It needs be said that many Nigerians died fighting in the Second World War, during the conflicts in the Congo, the crisis that precipitated the 30-month civil war, peace-keeping missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone and even in the Sudan. These men and women, in the aftermath of their demise, left behind wives, husbands and children. In dying, they believed they did so for a worthy cause. Indeed. Until recently, the way and manner the surviving ones are treated so shabbily as the get pushed around for their pensions provide graphic replication of how the dead ones are regarded especially the relations they left behind.

The impression created in the process is that putting their lives on the line for the love of country was a wrong thing to have done especially in the light of the scandals that have visited pension funds’ administration in the recent past. The authorities, in our view, claim to have recorded some milestones in the effort to alleviate the plight of families of fallen heroes and military retirees. Maybe on paper because there are still reports of delayed payments and endless verification exercises deliberately concocted by those in charge to derive some pecuniary benefits from the funds before payments are made, if at all.

However, we commend the reported harmonisation of military pensions, introduction of biometric identity card and expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include retirees. Also, the recently introduced Military Pensions Board identity card which offers a number of benefits to the holders is good if well implemented especially as personal details and record of service of retirees are ingrained on the card carrying microchip thus eliminating the burden of having to carry paper documents around for Military Pension Verification Exercise, as well as the danger associated with the loss of these documents. The card, it is believed, can also be used on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and Point of Sales (POS) terminals to undertake diverse transactions. We commend these measures if actually they will serve the purpose for which they were designed.

At the risk of being misunderstood, we are not inordinately pessimistic in our assessment of the much vaunted efforts to relieve the retirees of the pains they go through trying to access their pensions. Or for that matter, the emotional exercises at parade grounds to assuage the hurt relations of dead soldiers feel. All we are saying is that the living and fighting soldiers will find justifiable cause to put their lives in harm’s way for country, if their retired compatriots are better treated and dead ones remembered beyond the parade grounds.

In our opinion, whatever is done to alleviate the sufferings of retirees cannot be recorded as achievement or favour to the beneficiaries because elsewhere, in more organised systems, they are taken for granted. Compensating retirees, we insist, is a reward for hard work duly earned.

