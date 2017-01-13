Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rights group criticizes Turkey over post-coup clampdown – Herald-Whig

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rights group criticizes Turkey over post-coup clampdown
Herald-Whig
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Turkish government has used last year's failed military coup to launch an expansive crackdown that has swept up peaceful critics and undermined democracy, a human rights group said Thursday. Human Rights Watch's report …
As Zimbabwe seethes, fleeing activists find little welcome in its neighborsYahoo News
HRW: Human Rights Under Attack in IranIran Focus
Gov't Failed To Improve Human Rights In 2016: HRWTOLOnews
Dhaka Tribune –Zimbabwe Star –Times LIVE –Prothom Alo (English)
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.