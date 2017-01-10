Asaba airport to resume operation soon after repairs

Air travellers to Asaba, the Delta State capital will soon get respite as ongoing work on the Instrument Landing System (ILS), the airfield lighting, runway and taxiway at the airport will be completed in the first quarter of this year.

There is currently a rule restricting planes from landing beyond 6:00 p.m at the airport. But with the airfield lighting functioning, aircraft can land any time as in other international airports.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm in charge of the project, ULO Consultant, Chief Luke Okpunor told journalists yesterday that the ILS had been installed while work on the runway and taxiway would be completed in March.

