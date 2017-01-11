Pages Navigation Menu

Ashanti’s Still Got It As She Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment

American R&B singer, Ashanti proved to the world that she’s still got it by flaunting her bikini body in new photos posted online. The singer who is currently on tour with Ja Rule and Eve took time out while they were at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia to show off her amazing figure. The 36-year-old…

