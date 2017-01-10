Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asia Pacific|Bombings Near Afghanistan’s Parliament Kill Dozens on Day of Assaults – New York Times

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Asia Pacific|Bombings Near Afghanistan's Parliament Kill Dozens on Day of Assaults
New York Times
Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when bombs were set off near the Afghan Parliament in Kabul. The attack came as workers were leaving for the day, officials said. By REUTERS. Photo by Mohammad Ismail/Reuters. Watch in Times Video ». embed.
Dozens killed in Kabul suicide bombings, Kandahar blastCNN
Attacks Kill Dozens Around AfghanistanWall Street Journal
Twin Blasts Kill Dozens In Kabul, AfghanistanNPR
The Guardian –NOLA.com –Fox News –Channel NewsAsia
all 164 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.