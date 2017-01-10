Asia Pacific|Bombings Near Afghanistan’s Parliament Kill Dozens on Day of Assaults – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Asia Pacific|Bombings Near Afghanistan's Parliament Kill Dozens on Day of Assaults
New York Times
Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when bombs were set off near the Afghan Parliament in Kabul. The attack came as workers were leaving for the day, officials said. By REUTERS. Photo by Mohammad Ismail/Reuters. Watch in Times Video ». embed.
Dozens killed in Kabul suicide bombings, Kandahar blast
Attacks Kill Dozens Around Afghanistan
Twin Blasts Kill Dozens In Kabul, Afghanistan
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG