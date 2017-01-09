Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asisat Oshoala Coach urges other female players to emulate Super Falcons striker – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Asisat Oshoala Coach urges other female players to emulate Super Falcons striker
Pulse Nigeria
Oshoala won the 2016 Women's Player of the Year Award at the Glo-CAF Awards ceremony in Abuja on Thursday. Published: 12.51 , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Asisat Oshoala play. Asisat Oshoala. (NAN) …
Oshoala shows off her plaque during prayersThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.