“Ask about me from Mama Imade” – Davido Drops 3 Updates on His Work and Life on Snapchat Today

DMW boss, Davido, gave us a couple of life and work updates today on Snapchat. First off, he said that he’ll be managing himself internationally this year. “I am my own manager 2017!! Don’t put your life for another man hand,” the Skelewu singer said. Secondly, he also announced that he’ll be dropping 3 hot […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

