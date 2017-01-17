Pages Navigation Menu

“Ask about me from Mama Imade” – Davido Drops 3 Updates on His Work and Life on Snapchat Today

DMW boss, Davido, gave us a couple of life and work updates today on Snapchat. First off, he said that he’ll be managing himself internationally this year. “I am my own manager 2017!! Don’t put your life for another man hand,” the Skelewu singer said. Secondly, he also announced that he’ll be dropping 3 hot […]

