“Ask about me from Mama Imade” – Davido Drops 3 Updates on His Work and Life on Snapchat Today
DMW boss, Davido, gave us a couple of life and work updates today on Snapchat. First off, he said that he’ll be managing himself internationally this year. “I am my own manager 2017!! Don’t put your life for another man hand,” the Skelewu singer said. Secondly, he also announced that he’ll be dropping 3 hot […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG